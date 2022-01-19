Next gen leaders: Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force taking applications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students who are interested in public leadership have a great opportunity now open to them. Wednesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that students may now apply to serve on the 2022-2023 Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force.

The goal of the task force, first founded by Benson in 2019, is to improve youth voter engagement. Task force members will serve as liaisons between the Michigan Department of State (MDOS), their student body, school administrators and peers. The group will advise on the unique experiences and barriers to student voters, develop and enact solutions to promote voter engagement and identify resources to implement solutions.

“One of the most important things citizens of every age can do this year is actively participate in our democracy, and this task force provides an excellent opportunity for our young people to do that,” said Secretary Benson. “We look forward to hearing directly from task force members again about ways we can support and empower students at Michigan colleges and universities to fully understand their rights and how to exercise them.”

Members are selected to serve for one calendar year, from April 2022 until April 2023. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) will accept applications through Feb. 15.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college or university in Michigan and demonstrate a commitment to voting and enthusiasm for voter engagement through their past experience, answers to application questions, and an interview. A total of 20 to 25 students from around the state will be selected to serve, with no more than two students representing any one school. Students set to graduate during the tenure of the task force will not be considered.

Additional information, as well as the task force application, can be found at Michigan.gov/SOSStudentTaskForce.

