Morning Stories -- Jan. 19, 2022: Community mourns Elsie firefighter killed in collision, Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing poop, Kinawa Drive closed for water main repair

Here are this morning's biggest stories
Here are this morning's biggest stories
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Community mourns Elsie firefighter killed in collision as he assisted others

A community gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember the life of a 20-year-old firefighter who lost his life after being struck by a vehicle.

Zach Miller was involved in a collision Tuesday morning. As he was checking the other vehicle for injuries, he was struck by another vehicle.

Brion Reynolds charged with open murder in connection with Lansing double-fatal shooting

According to authorities, 23-year-old Reynolds was charged with two counts of Open Murder, three counts of Assault with Intent to Murder and two counts of Felony Firearms.

Reynolds was given no bond.

Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after crash kills 2

Michigan State Police troopers are urging residents to drive carefully on slick roads.

Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker

A Meijer employee in Isabella County was fired after reportedly throwing a jar of human waste at a coworker.

East Lansing police seek stolen truck involved in hit-and-run

Police said the victim’s vehicle -- a gray Dodge RAM 1500 -- was taken by an unknown person.

Read: Michigan State Police seeking participants for poster contest

Eaton County Sheriff’s Lobby and Records Office switches to appointment only

Officials said the decision was made due to the rise in COVID cases. People without an appointment will not be let in and anyone with an appointment is required to wear a mask.

Kinawa Drive in Meridian Township to be closed several hours due to water main repair

Kinawa Drive in Meridian Township will be closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews repair a water main break in the area.

National Stories

