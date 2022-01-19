Advertisement

Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker

A Meijer grocery store
By Dane Kelly and Markie Heideman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - A Meijer employee in Isabella County was fired after reportedly throwing a jar of human waste at a coworker.

According to authorities, the incident happened Thursday. Police officers responded to reports of an assault on an employee at the Meijer on Pickard Street.

An employee claimed a coworker yelled at him, grabbed him by the shirt and splashed a jar a human feces and potentially urine onto him.

The employee was immediately fired.

When police arrived, the employee had already left the store.

The investigation has been turned over to the Mount Pleasant City Attorney’s Office.

