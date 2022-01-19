Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - A Meijer employee in Isabella County was fired after reportedly throwing a jar of human waste at a coworker.

Related: Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled

According to authorities, the incident happened Thursday. Police officers responded to reports of an assault on an employee at the Meijer on Pickard Street.

An employee claimed a coworker yelled at him, grabbed him by the shirt and splashed a jar a human feces and potentially urine onto him.

The employee was immediately fired.

When police arrived, the employee had already left the store.

The investigation has been turned over to the Mount Pleasant City Attorney’s Office.

Related: Meijer offering free home delivery on orders over $35

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.