Advertisement

Learn to snowshoe at the Harris Nature Center

snowshoes
snowshoes(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Harris Nature Center is full of winter fun.

One activity that they offer is snowshoeing.

You can rent snowshoes, learn how to snowshoe or snowshoe under the stars this winter.

But to snow shoe, you need SNOW and how to get the correct size of snow shoes.

Studio 10 talked with the Harris Nature Center all about the details you need to know before snowshoeing.

To sign up for an upcoming class: https://www.meridian.mi.us/community/explore-meridian/harris-nature-center/-fbclid-IwAR3A2v3c6Myr8Vyo8_ubZynfadVQ9qmOgEPfbJSR1fmJJM60R_oF29stpn4

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Meijer grocery store
Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker
Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
Michigan State Police troopers responding to a fatal collision on Jan. 18, 2022.
Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after crash kills 2
Elsie firefighter dies while assisting others in collision
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

winter bird
Learn tips/tricks to feed birds in winter in upcoming DNR class
MI History Center
Celebrating National Michigan Day at the Michigan History Center
sdfgfdsg
Michigan Day Live Michigan Car History
asdffdasfds
Michigan Day Live Birthday