Jackson library awarded over $60,000 in grants

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson District Library (JDL) officials have announced they are recipients of two grants totaling $61,340 to support their adult literacy program and self-checkout kiosks.

The first grant, funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act program, is for $50,000 that JDL officials will use to install self-checkout kiosks at five library locations in Jackson County.

The remaining grand for $11,340 funded through the federal Improving Access to Information program, will be used to buy ten laptops and ten Internet hotspots for JDL’s adult literacy program, which aims to help illiterate adults learn how to read and write.

“A big thank you to the Institute of Museum and Library Services for these grant awards, and to our dedicated staff for submitting the successful applications to the Library of Michigan,” JDL Director Sara Tackett said. “Adult literacy and improving access for Jackson County residents are two top priorities for JDL, and these grants help us achieve those goals.”

The Institute of Museum and Library Services distributes grants to state libraries like the Library of Michigan, which then issues those funds to local libraries across Michigan that apply for specific grants and awards.

The institute is an independent federal agency that supplies museum grants, policy development, and research funds in addition to library grants.

The Jackson Adult Literacy program is a one-on-one adult literacy tutoring program from JDL and is free to any adult in Jackson County who is looking to get help with reading and writing skills. Those who ask for help are tutored by volunteers. Anyone who is either interested in volunteering as a tutor or who wants to sign up for the program can call 517-905-1339.

Additionally, JDL will update its self-checkout kiosks at the Carnegie Library and the Eastern and Meijer branches. The two new kiosks will be installed at the Brooklyn and Summit branches and will allow patrons to check out materials on their own, without the help of library staff.

