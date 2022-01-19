Jackson County Animal Shelter rescues 34 Mississippi puppies

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Due to a number of reasons, too many puppies are born in the south, putting them at risk for being euthanized.

Related: Capital Area Humane Society raises over $30k in Betty White Challenge, will name room in her honor

Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter said it’s a constant crisis, which is why they’ve taken in 34 puppies from Mississippi for adoption. Most of the dogs are eight weeks old.

The puppies include hound mixes, border collies and a mix of several breeds they call a “Mississippi Special.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, they are down to only six left that need to find homes. The puppies cost $250, but the adult shelter dogs are up for adoption at a special price of $50 to honor the Mississippi pups. The $50 rate for adult dogs is good through Saturday.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.