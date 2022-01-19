Advertisement

Jackson County Animal Shelter rescues 34 Mississippi puppies

Price of adult dogs down to $50 through Saturday
By Amy Lyman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Due to a number of reasons, too many puppies are born in the south, putting them at risk for being euthanized.

Related: Capital Area Humane Society raises over $30k in Betty White Challenge, will name room in her honor

Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter said it’s a constant crisis, which is why they’ve taken in 34 puppies from Mississippi for adoption. Most of the dogs are eight weeks old.

The puppies include hound mixes, border collies and a mix of several breeds they call a “Mississippi Special.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, they are down to only six left that need to find homes. The puppies cost $250, but the adult shelter dogs are up for adoption at a special price of $50 to honor the Mississippi pups. The $50 rate for adult dogs is good through Saturday.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Meijer grocery store
Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker
Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
Michigan State Police troopers responding to a fatal collision on Jan. 18, 2022.
Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after crash kills 2
Elsie firefighter dies while assisting others in collision
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Shortages serve up challenges for restaurants
Shortages serve up challenges for Michigan’s bars, restaurants
Lansing School District requests $130 million bond
Lawyer for survivors of University of Michigan doctor expects changes to state law
Lawyer for survivors of University of Michigan doctor expects changes to state law
Lawyer for survivors of University of Michigan doctor expects changes to state law