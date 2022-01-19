Former Spartan, current NFL player McDowell arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell has been arrested in southern Florida for allegedly exposing himself and assaulting a deputy.

Currently a member of the Cleveland Browns, the 25-year-old was taken into custody on Monday after police found him walking down the street completely naked. Deerfield Beach Police were responding to a call about a man walking naked near a children’s learning center, causing the center to go into lockdown.

When confronted, McDowell, listed by the NFL at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, apparently charged at a deputy and punched him several times. He attempted to flee but was tased and detained.

He is being held without bond pending a court hearing on multiple charges, including:

Aggravated battery on an officer

Resist officer-obstruct with violence

Expose sex organs in public

The Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy that he allegedly struck could have a permanent eye injury.

The deputy later described the attack:

“The punches were swung with extreme aggression with at least one strike hitting me on my right eye/temple area of my area. When I felt the strike hit, I was dazed and felt extreme pain in the area I was struck.”

According to a report obtained by WILX’s sister station in Cleveland, the officer returned strikes to McDowell in an effort to defend himself. The police report can be read at the bottom of this article.

McDowell is a three-year NFL veteran having been drafted in 2017 by the Seattle Seahawks. The team says it’s aware of his arrest and is gathering information.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Browns said in a statement. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

McDowell was a defensive tackle with the Spartans from 2014 to 2016.

This is not McDowell’s first run-in with the law. In November 2019, he was sentenced to 11 months in prison along with three years of probation after he pled guilty to multiple crimes in Michigan, including vehicle theft, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

