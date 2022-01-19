Eaton County Sheriff’s Lobby and Records Office switches to appointment only

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Lobby and Records Office is open for appointment only.

Officials said the decision was made due to the rise in COVID cases. People without an appointment will not be let in and anyone with an appointment is required to wear a mask.

To sign up for an appointment, click here.

