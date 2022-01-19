Advertisement

Eaton County Sheriff’s Lobby and Records Office switches to appointment only

Decision made due to COVID
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Lobby and Records Office is open for appointment only.

Related: Michigan House not voting this week due to COVID-19

Officials said the decision was made due to the rise in COVID cases. People without an appointment will not be let in and anyone with an appointment is required to wear a mask.

To sign up for an appointment, click here.

