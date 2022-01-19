Advertisement

East Lansing residents and businesses asked for feedback on proposed food truck ordinance

The proposed change would expand the locations to other zoning districts, including public parks and facilities.
Downtown East Lansing.
Downtown East Lansing.( | City of East Lansing)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing is looking for feedback from its residents and businesses on a proposed ordinance change and related policy resolution that would expand the locations and number of licensed food trucks allowed to operate in the community.

The purpose of the proposed change is to create a well-regulated and increased mobile food vending program that will help to stimulate the streetscape and vibrancy in East Lansing, while increasing economic opportunities and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Right now, food trucks are allowed operate in East Lansing in three designated locations downtown (zoning district B3) and at neighborhood association block parties while subject to certain approvals and licensing requirements. As currently drafted, the proposed change would expand the locations to include multiple other zoning districts, including public parks and facilities.

The proposed draft ordinance and policy resolution was introduced to the East Lansing City Council at its December 21, 2021 meeting and can be reviewed on the City of East Lansing website. The City of East Lansing is working to gather stakeholder input from community members, business owners, the East Lansing Parks & Recreation Advisory Commission, and the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority before presenting a final draft to City Council.

East Lansing residents, business owners and business managers can share their input on the proposed draft ordinance and policy resolution by taking the Mobile Food Vending (Food Truck) Survey found HERE.

