East Lansing police seek stolen truck involved in hit-and-run

Police in East Lansing are looking for this vehicle in a collision on Jan. 18, 2022.
Police in East Lansing are looking for this vehicle in a collision on Jan. 18, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a gray Dodge truck in connection with a collision Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, it happened at about 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of West and Abbey roads. Police said a vehicle was traveling southbound on West Road and struck a man in the roadway.

Police said the victim’s vehicle -- a gray Dodge RAM 1500 -- was then taken by an unknown person.

Anyone who recognizes the truck in the photo above or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6834.

