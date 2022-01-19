East Lansing moped regulations go into effect

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New rules for mopeds take effect in East Lansing Wednesday.

Drivers won’t be able to park them at bike racks, or on sidewalks. Instead, they’ll have to be parked in regular vehicle spots at the same cost as a car.

Background: East Lansing City Council regulates moped parking within city

There is also designated moped parking areas inside the Albert Avenue, Division Street and Grove Street garages with a moped permit.

Drivers can buy a permit from the city for $60, which is valid for six months. The permits are sold through the East Lansing Finance Department. You can buy one by calling (517) 319-6860.

