Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 86,009 cases, 501 deaths over past 5 days

1,382,066 total recovered
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
By Dane Kelly and Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday 86,009 new cases of COVID-19 and 501 deaths linked to the virus over the past five days. The state averaged 17,202 cases during that timeframe.

The deaths include 346 identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,832,716 cases and 28,980 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

More: If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Adults being sent to the hospital with COVID slightly declined. As of Wednesday, there were 4,453 confirmed COVID adult hospitalizations in Michigan, slightly less than the record of 4,580 adults hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The state’s positivity rate rose Wednesday, going from 31.81% to 33.72%.

As of Wednesday, there are 1,084 confirmed cases of omicron in the state.

