Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 86,009 cases, 501 deaths over past 5 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday 86,009 new cases of COVID-19 and 501 deaths linked to the virus over the past five days. The state averaged 17,202 cases during that timeframe.

The deaths include 346 identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,832,716 cases and 28,980 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Adults being sent to the hospital with COVID slightly declined. As of Wednesday, there were 4,453 confirmed COVID adult hospitalizations in Michigan, slightly less than the record of 4,580 adults hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The state’s positivity rate rose Wednesday, going from 31.81% to 33.72%.

As of Wednesday, there are 1,084 confirmed cases of omicron in the state.

