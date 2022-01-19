Clinton, Eaton, Ingham counties request input on Tri-County Hazard Mitigation Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The counties of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham and several townships are updating the Tri-County Hazard Mitigation Plan in order to be eligible to receive types of mitigation to reduce hazard risk.

Related: East Lansing residents and businesses asked for feedback on proposed food truck ordinance

Participating in hazard mitigation planning enables communities to develop a framework by which county and local governments can make coordinated, cost-effective efforts towards reducing losses from disasters.

Officials need residents to fill out a survey to help plan for potential disasters. The plan will help to identify hazardous issues and vulnerabilities, so that funding can be requested for improvements.

The survey will be active through Feb. 4. To contribute, click here.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.