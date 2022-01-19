Advertisement

Celebrating National Popcorn Day at Shaheen Chevrolet

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We celebrated National Popcorn Day at Shaheen Chevrolet by giving away free bags of popcorn. Plus, Jason Cords, the general manager of Shaheen Chevrolet, tried to make ‘Dancing Popcorn’ with us on live TV. The result? Well, you’ll have to watch the video to see how it all worked out. (You can see how it’s supposed to work by checking out the video on the Shaheen website.)

And don’t forget, it’s Truck Month at Shaheen Chevrolet and they’ve got some great deals available throughout the month of January!

