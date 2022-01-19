Capital Area Humane Society raises over $30k in Betty White Challenge, will name room in her honor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As part of Monday’s “Betty White Challenge,” Lansing’s Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) raised over $30,000 in donations.

CAHS announced the record-breaking total in a Facebook post on Tuesday, one day after what would have been White’s 100th birthday.

“We are so excited to announce that 892 individuals donated $35,702, with over $30,000 coming in yesterday, to the pets at CAHS,” the post said. “This is a record-breaking amount of donations, made by individuals, in a single day.”

Because of the outpouring of donations, CAHS has announced it will be renaming a portion of it’s headquarters in honor of White’s legacy, and passion for animals, by naming a room in their new Adoption Center, after Betty White.

“We can’t think of a better way to honor such a wonderful advocate for animals,” the Facebook post stated. “We are truly grateful for the kindness and generosity of those you joined the #BettyWhiteChallenge and chose CAHS to receive donations in Betty’s memory.”

More: Cincinnati Zoo names baby penguin ‘Rose’ after Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ character

CAHS joins other Michigan-based animal shelters and rescues in honoring the Hollywood legend.

Detroit Dog Rescue (DDR) announced it exceed a goal of $10,000 in donations on Monday, leading to a renaming of their own.

“As promised we will be naming, not just our adoption room, but our entire adoption hallway after the legendary Betty White!” DDR said in a Facebook post. “Our new Detroit Dog Rescue (opening this spring) will be home to a hallway affectionately named, Betty White Adoption Avenue!”

But DDR didn’t stop at a simple renaming.

“It gets better….every time a dog is adopted the theme song from ‘Golden Girls’ will softly play over our speaker system as the dog leaves the building. We’re happy to forever honor Betty White, the animal world’s golden girl!”

The “Betty White Challenge” quickly spread across the internet, asking fans of the Golden Girl to donate to their local animal shelter or rescue in her honor on January 17, when the actress would have became a centenarian.

White died on Dec. 31, 2021, six days after suffering a stroke and just over two weeks before her milestone birthday.

More: Giraffe born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Betty White’s 100th birthday

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.