The Blue Cross Winter Warm up is Back - Sign up Here!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the 8th consecutive year, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and its affiliates are the exclusive health insurance organization in partnership with the Playmakers Fitness Foundation for the presentation of the Winter Warm-Up program. The training program will run from January 24 – March 18 with the finale 5K Fun Run/Walk event and celebration at Hawk Island Park March 19, 2022.

The FREE eight-week program includes one weekly zoom session, daily workout calendar, and an optional in-person training session once per week. In addition, participants will receive a weekly newsletter, timely Facebook posts about training, Blue Cross Blue Shield nutrition information, information about local wellness events and news about the program. All sessions will be conducted by Playmakers’ certified Good Form Running and Walking coaches.

Go to www.runsignup.com/bcbswwuchallenge to register!

This event is supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield, City of Charlotte, Delhi Township, Delta Township, City of Dewitt, City of East Lansing, City of Lansing, Meridian Township, City of St Johns, Michigan State University, Stockbridge Library, and the Playmakers Fitness Foundation.

