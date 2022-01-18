Your Health: Eliminating Essential hand tremors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Essential tremors is a nervous system disorder that causes involuntary shaking or twitching that make it difficult to shave, button a shirt or hold a cup of coffee.

For some, medication can stop the tremors. Others have surgery to implant a device for deep-brain stimulation. There’s now a new non-invasive option for those seeking relief.

Bob Bosloper, 71, has played the organ since he was a teenager.

“It’s just magnificent,” Bosloper said. “Especially when I pull out all the stops.”

But as Bosloper began to age, he hands began to hold him back. He had Essential tremors in both hands, a genetic condition that grew worse.

“It got very difficult for me to hold my hands on the keys without them shaking,” Bosloper said. “And the fear was that they were going to jump.”

Medication made him groggy and he wasn’t ready for invasive brain surgery.

“Now we have a midway option in between medicine and surgery, the focused ultrasound, where we can non-invasively disrupt those tremor circuits and the tremors are permanently taken care of,” said Dr. Hooman Azmi, with the Hackensack University Medical Center Neuroscience Institute.

The treatment was done with a system called Exablate. Patients would wear a helmet that has thousands of small speakers.

“These speakers emit sound that’s ultrasound,” Azmi said. “It’s above what we can hear, and they have the capability of going through tissues.”

Using MRI guidance, surgeons focus the soundwaves on the precise area of the brain causing the tremors. The patient is awake, so surgeons can assess how the ultrasound is working.

The procedure is currently only approved for one side. Bosloper’s right hand stopped shaking immediately after treatment and he was back in church right after.

“I went back the next Sunday and played the organ, even though I had no hair on my head because my head was shaved,” Bosloper said. “It’s unbelievable. I can go out with my friends and not be embarrassed to eat a meal.”

More information about treatments for essential tremors can be found on the International Essential Tremor Foundation’s official website here.

