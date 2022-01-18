U of M interim president issues statement to students

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The new interim president of the University of Michigan is speaking out since former president Mark Schlissel was fired and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an employee.

Mary Sue Coleman, said in a statement to students, that she accepted the invitation because of her love and respect for the school. She says she hopes the student body comes together during this time.

“I have spent my entire academic career at or advancing public research institutions and their teaching function. My deep and profound belief in the students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends of this institution’s three campuses gives me great confidence that we will come together during this period to advance the values and the excellence that defines the University of Michigan.”

Read Coleman’s statement HERE.

Coleman served as U of M president from 2002 to 2014 before she retired.

The university hasn’t released details on any potential candidates to take over the top position at the school, but the faculty senate chair says he hopes the school can bring in someone with integrity.

“We have had leadership in the recent years that have not lived up to the values of the university, you know, they can say one thing and they do something different,” said Prof. Allen Liu, Faculty Senate Chair. “You know, this, to me now becomes a sort of a most important criteria of our next president.”

The U of M Board of Regents says it learned about the alleged inappropriate relationship from an anonymous complaint in December of last year.

University of Michigan Alumni Association President Steve Grafton also issued a statement, which can be found HERE.

