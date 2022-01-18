Advertisement

Now Desk News Brief: US-Canada border vaccine mandate, Dearborn-native headed to Olympic Games, home COVID tests

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

The Now Desk News Brief will go live at 3:45 p.m.. It can be watched in the video player above.

Border vaccine requirement could slow supply chain

American semi-drivers now need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Canada. Canada started enforcing a vaccine mandate at the border over the weekend, turning away unvaccinated truckers.

Doctor and Dearborn native headed to Olympics

A neurologist from Henry Ford Health System is heading to Beijing to help his country.

Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Americans can start ordering free COVID-19 tests this week.

See more: Morning Stories -- Jan. 18, 2022: Michigan leaders reflect on MLK, Lansing double-homicide suspect in custody, state sees drop in fatal fires

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Brion Reynolds
Lansing double-murder suspect Brion Reynolds in custody, police say
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Elsie firefighter dies while helping others in car crash

Latest News

Michigan State Police troopers responding to a fatal collision on Jan. 18, 2022.
Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after crash kills 2
Brion James Reynolds
Brion Reynolds charged with open murder in connection with Lansing double-fatal shooting
WILX Weather Webcast 1/18/2022 PM
Elsie firefighter dies while helping others in car crash