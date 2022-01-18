Morning Stories -- Jan. 18, 2022: Michigan leaders reflect on MLK, Lansing double-homicide suspect in custody, state sees drop in fatal fires

‘Brilliant and inspired’ -- Michigan leaders reflect on MLK’s legacy

Since 1955, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been the face of American civil rights.

As people across the country reflected on his legacy, some Mid-Michigan leaders are doing the same.

Lansing double-murder suspect Brion Reynolds in custody, police say

Brion Reynolds, a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of two people, is in police custody.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Reynolds turned himself into the Lansing Police Department Monday. Police said he is being held at the Lansing Police Department’s detention facility.

Michigan House not voting this week due to COVID-19

“We have members and staff who are either awaiting test results, need to be tested after a close contact tested positive, or have tested positive themselves,” said Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth in a statement.

Michigan sees decline in fatal fires in 2021

The new data comes from the Michigan Fire Inspectors Society Foundation. According to MFIS, 30% of all victims of fires were reported to have disabilities and 7% were reported to be veterans.

Mid-Michigan families searching through empty shelves for COVID-19 tests

Hospitals here in Mid-Michigan are continuing to be stretched to their limits with staff shortages, and a lot of COVID-positive patients.

Watching Your Wallet: Getting out of debt for the holidays

According to MagnifyMoney, Holiday debt averaged more than $1,300 in 2020 -- a six year high.

So, how do you stop the cycle of going into debt each January?

Your Health: Eliminate essential hand tremors with exablate

Essential tremor is a nervous system disorder, an involuntary shaking or twitching that makes it difficult to shave, button a shirt, or hold a cup of coffee. For some, medication helps stop the tremors; others have surgery to implant a device for deep brain stimulation. Now, there’s a new, non-invasive option for those seeking relief.

