Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after crash kills 2

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are urging residents to drive carefully on slick roads.

The reminder came after a fatal crash in Montcalm Township Monday afternoon. According to authorities, the collision happened just before 1:30 p.m. Police said a 2002 Dodge pickup truck was driving westbound on Sidney Road, near Fitzner Road, when the driver lost control on the icy road, crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound 2009 Ford head-on.

Police said the driver of the Dodge -- a 67-year-old woman -- and the driver of the Ford -- a 64-year-old man -- were both declared dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Ford was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

