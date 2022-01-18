Michigan State Police seeking participants for poster contest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse is inviting 5th grade students across the state to participate in the 2022 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

The annual contest is an opportunity to promote child safety and highlight the issue of missing and/or exploited children.

Currently, over 900 children in the state of Michigan are considered missing.

The contest rules are as follows:

Applicants must be in the 5th grade

Original artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Children Home” with the phrase included somewhere on the poster

Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished product must measure 8 ½ by 14 inches

The winning artist will have a shot to win the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and their artwork being featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster.

In 2018, a student from Clinton Township won the national contest.

Last year, Emily Glassford, a fifth-grade student at Almont Elementary in Almont won the state-wide contest and placed second overall in the national contest.

Emily Glassford, a fifth-grade student at Almont Elementary in Almont, won the state-wide contest in 2021 and placed second overall nationally in the National Missing Children's Day Poster. (OJJDP)

The application for this year’s contest can be found HERE and submissions must be postmarked by Jan. 28.

National Missing Children’s Day is Wednesday, May 25 - a date selected in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan in memory of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy who disappeared from a New York City street corner on May 25, 1979.

Last year’s winner of the national contest was Heidy Jimena Perez Veleta of Sunnyside Elementary School in Dodge City, Kansas. Her design can be seen below.

2021 National Missing Children's Day poster contest winner is Heidy Jimena Perez Veleta from Sunnyside Elementary School in Dodge City, Kansas. (OJJDP)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.