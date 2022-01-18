Michigan sees decline in fatal fires in 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan had a 12% decrease in fatal fires and a 7% decrease in fires in 2021.

The new data comes from the Michigan Fire Inspectors Society Foundation. According to MFIS, 30% of all victims of fires were reported to have disabilities and 7% were reported to be veterans.

The top three causes of fatal fires were smoking, heating and cooking.

Only 40% of homes that burned had functioning smoke detectors.

The MFIS urges residents to have smoke alarms on every floor and in every bedroom. Additionally, residents should test their smoke alarms every month, change smoke alarm batteries at least one a year and to replace the smoke alarm entirely every 10 years.

As on Jan. 17, 2022, there have been five deaths in four fires in Michigan.

