Michigan businesses get hit by inflation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inflation is at a 39-year-high and businesses are feeling the strain.

Here in Mid-Michigan, the high cost of everything has one business owner wondering if it’s going to get any better. Pam’s Pantry in Grand Ledge tells News 10 in 2020 their main hardship was the many cancellations due to the pandemic, which put a halt on their main source of income. This year their new battle now is affording to keep their business afloat as costs continue to rise.

“If you can find the ingredient then wait for the shell shock of what the price is going to be. We’ve seen increases as much as 3 to 4 times what we were paying in the past,” said the owner of Pam’s Pantry, Pam Redman. “One of the ingredients we order in 50 pound bags was running me about $126 a bag and it went to $400.”

Pam’s Pantry has been around for 20 years, Redman said she has never seen prices this high.

“We’ve reinvented the wheel many times in the last two years dealing with COVID and we’re starting into another year again where I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Redman said.

It’s not just costs that’s impacting her business, it is even just finding the items they need.

“My supplier said wed have them after the first of the year and now they’re telling us July. So I am even getting calls from friends in the area searching too and we’re doing what we can to find stuff. But our fillers, shreds, and ribbons went from a box of filler for $20-26 up to $55-70 a box,” said Redman, “I’m hoping, I’ve seen some of the things come back down. I don’t know if it’s going to come back down or if this is the new norm. If this continues were going to be forced to raise our prices”

Experts predict that inflation will eventually begin to go down. They predict costs will go down by 2% by 2023.

