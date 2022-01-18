Advertisement

Learn tips/tricks to feed birds in winter in upcoming DNR class

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is home to many birds in all seasons.

If you are new to feeding backyard birds, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering a virtual class this weekend.

You can learn which birds are likely to visit your backyard and what feeds and feeders they prefer.

This class will also introduce you to free birding resources and apps. They will also cover how to clean your feeder.

This class is taught by interpretive naturalists Shana Ramsey of the Wolf Lake Fish Hatchery Visitor Center, Karen Gourlay of the State Park Explorer Guide Program and Elizabeth Tillman of the Gillette Sand Dune Visitor Center in P.J. Hoffmaster State Park.

Cost is $15 for this virtual experience.

To register for this class, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.

For more information, contact the Gillette Visitor Center at 231-798-3573 or email Brockwell-TillmanE@Michigan.gov.

