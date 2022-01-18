Advertisement

Lansing Community College honors National Day of Racial Healing

It’s all about bringing diverse people and the community in the Lansing area together.
Lansing Community College is honoring the National Day of Racial Healing by naming this week Racial Healing Week at the college.(Lansing Community College)
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Lansing Community College is honoring the National Day of Racial Healing by naming Jan. 17-21 Racial Healing Week at the college.

The LCC Office of Diversity and Inclusion will be offering films and discussions, featuring guest speakers and experts in racial healing and virtual healing space.

“The week-long activities provide a time and space for our college community and surrounding neighbors to acknowledge and see the humanity in one another, facilitate trust, and build authentic relationships that begin to bridge divides,” LCC said about the event.

This is the second year that LCC has held this event and it’s all about bringing diverse people and the community in the Lansing area together.

Some of the events happening this week include:

  • For the National Day of Racial Healing on Tuesday, LCC is inviting the community to gather for conversations on racial healing, equity & justice.
  • Wednesday, “How To Be An Activist” will be kicking off the day looking at how anyone can make a change in their own community.
  • Thursday, LCC will host “How Do We Grow From Here” – part of its Courageous Conversations: Undoing Racism series from 12-2 p.m. focusing on the topic: Racial Healing – A Path to Racial Equity.
  • Friday, a virtual healing space will be opened for anyone to come in to join the conversation and talk about how to heal.

Dr. Tonya Bailey, Chief Diversity Officer at LCC says these events are all about growing together in the Lansing community so everyone can have a sense of healing.

The events throughout this week aren’t just for students, everyone in the Lansing community is invited to join in the conversations.

Learn more at www.lcc.edu/racialhealing.

