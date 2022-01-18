Advertisement

Kinawa Drive in Meridian Township to be closed several hours Wednesday due to water main repair

(WRDW)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Kinawa Drive in Meridian Township will be closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews repair a water main break in the area.

Authorities said there will be no access to Dobie Road from Kinawa Drive.

More: WILX Live Traffic Map

The repair is expected to be completed by 3 p.m.

