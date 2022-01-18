Advertisement

Kentucky mother charged with murder after baby dies from meth

By Marsha Heller, Andrew McMunn and KFVS News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - A western Kentucky woman faces murder charges in the death of her 5-month-old son.

According to Kentucky State Police, a medical examiner’s report showed the baby, found dead in a Trigg County home on October 26, died from acute methamphetamine intoxication.

KSP did not state how the baby ingested the drug.

The report was finalized on Dec. 15 and then presented to a Trigg County grand jury.

The grand jury then indicted 28-year-old Shaylynn Curtis, the baby’s mother, on a murder charge. She is currently in the Christian County Jail in Kentucky.

Curtis was initially charged with abuse of a corpse.

A preliminary investigation showed the baby passed away during the night of Oct. 25 at a home in Cadiz where Curtis was living.

Detectives said Curtis took the baby and drove to a friend’s house. When she returned home, she wrapped her son’s body in a blanket and placed him in the attic.

They said Curtis didn’t call 911 or seek medical assistance for the baby.

Friends of Curtis, who were concerned about the welfare of the baby, called 911.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brion Reynolds
Lansing double-murder suspect Brion Reynolds in custody, police say
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Elsie firefighter dies while helping others in car crash

Latest News

Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest...
Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112
FILE - Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
Actor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatment
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warmups before the College Football Playoff championship...
Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights
Michigan State Police troopers responding to a fatal collision on Jan. 18, 2022.
Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after crash kills 2
New look for News 10
Now Desk News Brief: US-Canada border vaccine mandate, Dearborn-native headed to Olympic Games, home COVID tests