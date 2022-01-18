Advertisement

House slides off foundation in Washington state

By KIRO staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO) - A water main break appears to be what caused a house in Washington state to slide off its foundation and collapse.

Fire officials responded to a call for minor flooding around 4 a.m. Monday.

Once on the scene, crews saw water flowing from a house.

Shortly after investigating the surrounding area, they saw the structure start to move.

Two people inside the home were able to escape.

Dozens of other people in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate as authorities checked the area.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brion Reynolds
Lansing double-murder suspect Brion Reynolds in custody, police say
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Meijer offering free home delivery on orders over $35
Connie Nagel said she slipped on a lemon wedge and fell in 2018, injuring herself. (AP)
Sour outcome: Woman who slipped on lemon at bar loses appeal
Ottawa County Probate Court and the 20th Judicial Circuit Court, based in Grand Haven, will not...
Michigan county pauses jury trials amid surge in COVID cases

Latest News

The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.
TSA seized record number of guns at airports in 2021
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
Health Minute: How to get free home COVID-19 tests
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms
A former Causeway Police officer was convicted of malfeasance and firearm theft by a St....
Grand Rapids man found guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl causing two deaths
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says