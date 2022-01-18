Grand Rapids man found guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl causing two deaths

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced a jury found Mustafa Deville Reynolds, 23, of Grand Rapids, guilty of distributing heroin and fentanyl that resulted in the deaths of two men in.

The two victims were 25 and 27 years old at the time of their deaths.

Evidence at trial showed that the victims were found unresponsive by their roommates in the early morning hours of August 21, 2019, just hours apart from one another. After being transported to the hospital, both men subsequently died from toxicity of fentanyl and heroin.

Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) found cell phone evidence showing on the evening of August 20, 2019, Reynolds sold the fatal drugs to one of the victims directly, and that Reynolds sold the fatal drugs through a middleman to the other victim.

One week later, on August 27, Reynolds sold a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to an undercover GRPD detective. In the sale, Reynolds pointed to the drugs and said to the detective, “Be careful with that one. Don’t do too much.”

The jury also convicted Reynolds for the sale to the undercover detective.

A forensic chemist with the Michigan State Police testified in the trial that one of the baggies being sold as “heroin” to the undercover officer was comprised mostly of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than morphine.

“The opioid epidemic in Michigan has claimed far too many lives,” said Grand Rapids Police Department Lieutenant Jonathan Wu. “The Grand Rapids Police Department is committed to seeking out those who sell heroin and fentanyl in the West Michigan area. We are thankful for the partnership of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Attorney’s Office in helping make Grand Rapids a safer community.”

Reynolds will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney in the spring. He faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to life in prison for each distribution of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in death, and up to 20 years in prison for selling heroin and fentanyl to the undercover detective.

