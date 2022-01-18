Advertisement

Elsie firefighter dies while helping others in car crash

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the Elsie Area Fire Department announced that one of their fire fighters was killed while trying to assist others Tuesday.

According to department officials, the firefighter was attempting to help others involved in a traffic crash. He was hit by a passing motorist and died as a result of his injuries.

“It’s a very hard day here at the Elsie Area Fire Department,” department officials wrote in a social media post. “Rest in Peace, Zach. You will be missed. We have the watch from here.”

