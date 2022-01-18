Advertisement

Elsie firefighter dies while assisting others in collision

Department describes Miller as ‘Go-getter’
By Jake Draugelis and Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 18, 2022
ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the Elsie Area Fire Department announced Tuesday that 20-year-old firefighter Zachary Miller was killed in a collision Tuesday morning.

According to department officials, the firefighter was struck while assisting others involved in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on M-21, just west of US-127 in Bingham Township. Authorities said 20-year-old Beronica Duttenhaver was exiting the MDOT parking lot to pull onto M-21 and stopped due to traffic, where she was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by Miller.

After the initial collision, authorities said Duttenhaver and Miller were exchanging information and checking for injuries when a westbound vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old from Ovid, struck Miller and a bystander. The bystander had minor injuries, but Miller was unresponsive and was transported to Sparrow Clinton Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

“It’s a very hard day here at the Elsie Area Fire Department,” department officials wrote in a social media post. “Rest in Peace, Zach. You will be missed. We have the watch from here.”

