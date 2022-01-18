Elsie firefighter dies while assisting others in collision
Department describes Miller as ‘Go-getter’
ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the Elsie Area Fire Department announced Tuesday that 20-year-old firefighter Zachary Miller was killed in a collision Tuesday morning.
Related: Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after crash kills 2
According to department officials, the firefighter was struck while assisting others involved in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on M-21, just west of US-127 in Bingham Township. Authorities said 20-year-old Beronica Duttenhaver was exiting the MDOT parking lot to pull onto M-21 and stopped due to traffic, where she was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by Miller.
After the initial collision, authorities said Duttenhaver and Miller were exchanging information and checking for injuries when a westbound vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old from Ovid, struck Miller and a bystander. The bystander had minor injuries, but Miller was unresponsive and was transported to Sparrow Clinton Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
“It’s a very hard day here at the Elsie Area Fire Department,” department officials wrote in a social media post. “Rest in Peace, Zach. You will be missed. We have the watch from here.”
More:
- Doctor and Dearborn native headed to Olympics
- U of M interim president issues statement to students
- Brion Reynolds charged with open murder in connection with Lansing double-fatal shooting
- ‘Brilliant and inspired’ -- Michigan leaders reflect on MLK’s legacy
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.