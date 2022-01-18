East Lansing police seek driver in Tuesday morning collision

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for an individual in a gray Dodge truck that reportedly struck someone Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, it happened at about 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of West and Abbey roads. Police said the vehicle -- believed to be a gray Dodge RAM 1500 -- was traveling southbound on West Road and struck an individual in the roadway.

Police said the individual who was struck may have been taken by an unknown person.

Anyone who recognizes the truck in the photo above or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6834.

