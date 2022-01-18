Doctor and Dearborn native headed to Olympics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A neurologist from Henry Ford Health System is heading to Beijing to help his country.

Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher is volunteering to serve at the Olympic games for the skiing and snowboard team. Dr. Kutcher is no stranger to sports or to sports medicine.

As a Dearborn native, he grew up playing hockey and always had a passion for sports. Since the early 2000s, he has been at the front of research into concussions and sports neurology.

This research is what got him into the position to be asked to help the Olympic team. Dr. Kutcher told us more about this exciting opportunity.

“For me, being able to provide my expertise, my support, to allow them to do their job - that is why for me it is incredibly rewarding to give these athletes the opportunity or help them really to overcome these huge obstacles,” Dr. Kutcher said.

For over ten years Dr. Kutcher has worked with the US ski and snowboarding teams. He served with the team at the 2014 Olympic games, the 2016 games, and will now go on to serve his third time in Beijing.

We want to wish Dr. Kutcher safe travels and good luck on his journey!

