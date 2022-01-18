Advertisement

Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily’s Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due to the presence of soy lecithin.

The bags of peppermint--flavor baking chips, were a limited holiday seasonal offering sold exclusively at Walmart stores.

Lily’s discovered the error after consumers reported finding white candy pieces mixed with the baking chips. They contain soy lecithin, sugar, and other ingredients that are not used in Lily’s peppermint flavor chips.

Lily’s says those with a severe allergy to soy should not consume the product. So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury.

You can get a full refund if you bought the affected product. Visit Lilys.com to complete a contact form.

