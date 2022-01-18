Advertisement

Brion Reynolds charged with open murder in connection with Lansing double-fatal shooting

Brion James Reynolds
Brion James Reynolds(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brion James Reynolds was arraigned Tuesday morning in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in 2021.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Reynolds was charged with two counts of Open Murder, three counts of Assault with Intent to Murder and two counts of Felony Firearms.

Reynolds turned himself into the Lansing Police Department Monday. He is accused of fatally shooting Alexis Brown and Michelle Roper on Sept. 16, 2021. He reportedly wounded a 6-year-old boy during the incident.

A warrant was issued Sept. 20, 2021 for Reynolds on two counts of open murder, three counts of assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges.

A $10,000 reward was offered by the United State Marshalls in October for information that would lead to the Reynolds’ arrest.

Ingham County Assistant Prosecutor Sarah Pulda said that Reynolds’ family is being investigated for potentially harboring him as a fugitive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-6847.

Reynolds was given no bond. He is expected to return to court Jan. 27. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Feb. 3.

