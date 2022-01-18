‘Brilliant and inspired’ -- Michigan leaders reflect on MLK’s legacy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Since 1955, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been the face of American civil rights.

As people across the country reflected on his legacy, some Mid-Michigan leaders are doing the same.

East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon and community leader Ashlee Willis spoke about the impact Dr. King had on their lives.

“You look at Dr. King’s movement and these were people in their 20s and 30s,” Bacon said. “I’m just in awe.”

Bacon is the first Black mayor of East Lansing. He also served on the Dr. Martin Luther King Commission of Mid-Michigan, dedicating his time to keep MLK’s legacy and teachings alive.

Bacon said the most important message from Dr. King he hopes the younger generation will latch onto is getting an education.

“This gentleman was highly educated at a very young age and he had a very advanced intellect,” Bacon said. “I think education is still the key to moving things forward. We can only go as far as we know.”

“He really emphasized the importance of loving one another,” Willis said.

Willis serves on the mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council. She’s also a successful business owner and holds board positions on multiple nonprofits. As someone who studies the teachings of Dr. King, she said he has taught her that unity among all races, genders, religions and more is the key to prosperity.

“His message of us being one inspires hope for not only today, but tomorrow and for the future,” Willis said. “If we all come together and take away our political divisiveness of everything and really think about humanity, that is the true inspiration that we all need to think about for hope for the future.”

Willis encourages people to take time to read Dr. King’s books and speeches to look for inspiration on how to keep his dream alive.

Related: A look at MLK’s commitment to voter rights as voting legislation stalls

“Now more than ever, Dr. King’s tireless work and eloquent words remain relevant to our nation. His dedication to bettering our country carried a power to alter hearts, transform minds and create change. May we all use this day to reflect on his influence as a guide in our own lives.”

“Today, we commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the activism he inspired, and the world he shaped for future generations,. We have endured unprecedented challenges over the past two years – from economic hardships to social and political polarization. But we can never lose sight of the dream that Dr. King instilled in us all.”

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a passionate advocate and leader who fought for social justice, tolerance, and freedom for all. This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I encourage every Michigander to take a moment and think about what Dr. King’s work means to you. While we have been through a lot these past few years, I am optimistic that we can come together and continue his mission. By following Dr. King’s example, we can fight injustice, discrimination, and hate and build a Michigan with justice and equal rights for all.”

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and service continue to inspire, motivate, and challenge Michiganders from all walks of life. This year, as we reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and the obstacles we have yet to overcome, let us resolve to practice the values he and others so courageously stood for: courageous nonviolence, committed compassion, and unflappable love for our fellow people. By committing ourselves to these values, we can triumph over injustice and build a state that reflects our best ideals.”

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.