‘You’ve Got This Project’ creates kits for adults undergoing chemo

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When Mary Jo Wegenke was diagnosed with cancer, she felt overwhelmed not knowing how she would respond to treatment.

She received a lot help and support from her doctors but it was difficult to find relief from her chemo symptoms.

After her successful recovery she wanted to pay it forward so founded the You’ve Got This! project.

The project creates Treatment Starter Packs for adults going through chemo and the packs are full of helpful trial size products that help symptoms.

Organizers believe that by having these items on hand, it will get patients through the side effects or at least give them support when the side effects hit.

You can request a starter pack for someone you know or for yourself.

‘You’ve Got This’ also has a partnership with the MSU Breslin Cancer Center where the kits are available for those taking chemo classes there.

This non-profit is 100% funded by donations.

You can help out by donating money or by buying items that would be used in the starter kit.

For more information: https://www.theyouvegotthisproject.org/

