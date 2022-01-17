Watch: Martin Luther King Jr. “A Day of Celebration” virtual event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Be sure to tune in to WILX on Monday, January 17th, at 7 p.m. to see the “A Day of Celebration” special presented by the Dr. Martin Luther King Commission of Mid-Michigan.

This year’s program speakers will feature the members of the “Little Rock Nine” of Little Rock, Arkansas. There will also be Mid-Michigan talent, including the Music of the Dream Orchestra, Angela Davis will be performing the national anthem and more.

It can be watched on-air on WILX News 10 or online in the video player below.

More information on the Dr. Martin Luther King Commission of Mid-Michigan can be found on its official website here.

