Today would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday; how Mid-Michigan residents are remembering the ‘Golden Girls’ star

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Jan. 17 is not only Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

In her honor, people around the country are donating to their local animal shelters for the #BettyWhiteChallenge and it’s also happening here in Mid-Michigan.

Julia Wilson with the Capital Area Humane Society said the support has been expected but still overwhelming.

“To be honest, I knew that people would give and I knew people would take this opportunity to celebrate her life, but I have to say when I walked in and my director of development said $15,000, I was surprised, obviously it was a beautiful surprise, but what a testament to who she was and what she believed in her life,” said Wilson.

That number has been climbing quickly. As of 4:30 p.m., Mid-Michigan has donated more than $23,000 in White’s honor.

