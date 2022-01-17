Advertisement

Today would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday; how Mid-Michigan residents are remembering the ‘Golden Girls’ star

Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars...
Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars Club Roast in New York, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)(Charles Sykes | AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Jan. 17 is not only Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

In her honor, people around the country are donating to their local animal shelters for the #BettyWhiteChallenge and it’s also happening here in Mid-Michigan.

Julia Wilson with the Capital Area Humane Society said the support has been expected but still overwhelming.

“To be honest, I knew that people would give and I knew people would take this opportunity to celebrate her life, but I have to say when I walked in and my director of development said $15,000, I was surprised, obviously it was a beautiful surprise, but what a testament to who she was and what she believed in her life,” said Wilson.

That number has been climbing quickly. As of 4:30 p.m., Mid-Michigan has donated more than $23,000 in White’s honor.

The CAHS is open until 7 p.m. however, if you can’t make it and would like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

