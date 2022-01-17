Advertisement

Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai

An employee of Sotheby's Dubai presents a 555.55 Carat Black Diamond "The Enigma" to be...
An employee of Sotheby's Dubai presents a 555.55 Carat Black Diamond "The Enigma" to be auctioned at Sotheby's Dubai gallery, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled a diamond that’s literally from out of this world.

Sotheby’s calls the 555.55-carat black diamond — believed to have come from outer space — “The Engima.” The rare gem was shown off on Monday to journalists as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it is due to be auctioned off in February in London.

Sotheby’s expects the diamond to be sold for at least 5 million British pounds ($6.8 million). The auction house plans to accept cryptocurrency as a possible payment as well.

Sophie Stevens, a jewelry specialist at Sotheby’s Dubai, told The Associated Press that the number five bears an importance significance to the diamond, which has 55 facets as well.

“The shape of the diamond is based on the Middle-Eastern palm symbol of the Khamsa, which stands for strength and it stands for protection,” she said. Khamsa in Arabic means five.

“So there’s a nice theme of the number five running throughout the diamond,” she added.

Stevens also said the black diamond is likely from outer space.

“With the carbonado diamonds, we believe that they were formed through extraterrestrial origins, with meteorites colliding with the Earth and either forming chemical vapor disposition or indeed coming from the meteorites themselves,” she said.

Black diamonds, also known as carbonado, are extremely rare, and are found naturally only in Brazil and Central Africa. The cosmic origin theory is based on their carbon isotopes and high hydrogen content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announces that athletic director Dave Brandon...
University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation
Davion T. Davis was charged in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Lansing.
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Monday shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave
An airboat, crewed by a deputy and two firemen rescued the two men.
2 ice fishermen rescued after being trapped by open water
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
A black Chevrolet Impala drove off US-131 and went airborne before crashing on Jan. 13, 2022.
Michigan State Police: Alcohol likely a factor in car that drove off freeway, went airborne

Latest News

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing start in February on NBC.
China limits tickets for Olympics
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley tests positive for COVID-19
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Harris speaks on MLK Day, says freedom to vote is under assault
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work