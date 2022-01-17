Advertisement

Now Desk News Brief: Meijer offers free home delivery, gas prices drop, Wolf Moon lights up the sky

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

The Now Desk News Brief will go live at 3:45 p.m. It can be watched in the video player above.

Meijer offering free home delivery on orders over $35

The retail superstore announced Monday that it’s offering free home delivery on orders of more than $35 through Jan. 29.

Dip in Lansing gas prices, still up across the nation

Now averaging $3.11 per gallon, local gas prices are still higher on average than a month ago, and a full 80 cents ahead of where they were last year.

‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

