New combat gym opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A city in mid-Michigan now has a new gym, however not in the traditional sense.

The Patriot Combat Sports Gym opened in Jackson over the weekend.

The gym offers kids and adults the chance to learn a wide variety of fighting styles such as boxing, Judo, Tae Kwon Do, and more. The director of operations with the gym said the facility is already seeing a ton of support despite just recently opening.

The gym is open Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. and is located at 1101 W. Franklin St. For more information, see the gym’s website or Facebook page.

More Jackson news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.