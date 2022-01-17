Advertisement

New combat gym opens in Jackson

The Patriot Combat Sports Gym opened over the weekend.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A city in mid-Michigan now has a new gym, however not in the traditional sense.

The Patriot Combat Sports Gym opened in Jackson over the weekend.

The gym offers kids and adults the chance to learn a wide variety of fighting styles such as boxing, Judo, Tae Kwon Do, and more. The director of operations with the gym said the facility is already seeing a ton of support despite just recently opening.

The gym is open Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. and is located at 1101 W. Franklin St. For more information, see the gym’s website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

