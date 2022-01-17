New combat gym opens in Jackson
The Patriot Combat Sports Gym opened over the weekend.
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A city in mid-Michigan now has a new gym, however not in the traditional sense.
The Patriot Combat Sports Gym opened in Jackson over the weekend.
The gym offers kids and adults the chance to learn a wide variety of fighting styles such as boxing, Judo, Tae Kwon Do, and more. The director of operations with the gym said the facility is already seeing a ton of support despite just recently opening.
The gym is open Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. and is located at 1101 W. Franklin St. For more information, see the gym’s website or Facebook page.
