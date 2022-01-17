Mid-Michigan families searching through empty shelves for COVID-19 tests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals here in Mid-Michigan are continuing to be stretched to their limits with staff shortages, and a lot of COVID-positive patients.

Now more than ever people are in search of at-home COVID test kits to keep them from going to the hospital.

That need has become so dire that the federal government is now stepping in. The Biden Administration bought one billion COVID test kits to distribute to the public for free.

Starting Wednesday people can order up to four free at-home COVID tests through the federal government.

Some residents tell News 10 they have had a hard time finding a test. Matt Sturt said he spent days searching for a COVID test and ended up having to just not use one.

“Probably went to eight or nine Walgreens and CVS stores. I tried for two days straight and couldn’t find one anywhere,” said East Lansing resident Matt Sturt.

Sturt said he is concerned that this is a temporary solution to the problem.

“We might just use them and if we need them again we’re going to run into the same problem,” said Sturt.

Over at Sparrow, they are at full capacity. Michigan US Representative Elissa Slotkin came to visit a woman whose husband has been fighting the virus. She said it’s going to take more than testing to keep the illness at bay.

“It’s extremely helpful if we keep people who are sick at home so we can stop the spread. But I’ll be honest with you, the single biggest thing that would help is if people got vaccinated. 70 plus percent of the people in the ICU right now are non-vaccinated COVID patients,” said Slotkin.

Sparrow Lab Director Jon Baker said while there is a convenience to at-home testing he encourages people to only take the test when they are symptomatic.

“When you have symptoms and you do an antigen test and it’s positive you can rely on that if you don’t have symptoms and want to do a test to go to a gathering it’s not very much assurance and is certainly not what the test was authorized for. So you might get a false sense of security from an antigen test,” said Baker.

