Michigan House not voting this week due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House of Representatives will not be voting this week, citing the spike in COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

“We have members and staff who are either awaiting test results, need to be tested after a close contact tested positive, or have tested positive themselves,” said Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth in a statement.

The House will technically still be in session for the week, but no voting will take place. Wentworth said House committees may still meet at the discretion of the chair, but floor votes will start back up next week.

“We are going to act with caution and make sure everyone is able to do the right thing and follow the most updated recommendations,” Wentworth said.

All other services at the Capitol will still be available, including representatives and staff being available to answer questions, take feedback and help constituents with any problems they have in state government, according to Wentworth.

