Meijer offering free home delivery on orders over $35

(Meijer)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer app shoppers will not have to worry about a delivery fee if their order is over a certain amount.

The retail superstore announced Monday that it’s offering free home delivery on orders of more than $35 through Jan. 29.

The announcement comes as many are trying to avoid public spaces as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state and across the country.

The retailer said this service is one of many ways customers can continue to shop during these challenging times.

Customers can shop online or via the Meijer app for more than 100,000 products, including grocery items, toys, pet food, beauty products and beer and wine. They schedule a delivery or pickup time that is convenient for them and a personal shopper hand-selects those items according to customer preferences.

The program starts this week and will continue through Jan. 29.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

