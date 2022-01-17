Advertisement

Locals relieved to see Lansing-native rabbi released unharmed

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Authorities said a man took hostages Saturday during services at the Texas synagogue.(Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A nearly 11 hour standoff at a synagogue in north Texas came to an end Saturday night.

Though thousands of miles away, friends and family of Lansing native Rabbi Charles Cytron-Walker were on edge. Cytron-Walker is a Lansing native. He went to college at the University of Michigan, and graduated in 1998. Although not in Mid-Michigan anymore, Cytron-Walker had an impact on the community.

President of Congregation Shaarey Zedek Todd Cook telling News 10 it hit closer to home than he expected.

“The waiting to see and the praying that everything comes to a peaceful and safe resolution,” said Cook, “You find out that it’s Charlie’s synagogue is something that is sobering to say the least.”

Rabbi Cytron-Walker played a huge part in diffusing the situation. Mayor Andy Schor feeling relief to hear the news he was let go unharmed.

“Pride that someone that got their start here in Lansing, that grew up here in Lansing was able to be part of this and help diffuse the situation and make sure it turned out well,” said Schor.

Cytron-Walker took to Facebook Sunday morning, thanking everyone who was involved in getting them out safely.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Davion T. Davis was charged in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Lansing.
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Monday shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announces that athletic director Dave Brandon...
University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation
A black Chevrolet Impala drove off US-131 and went airborne before crashing on Jan. 13, 2022.
Michigan State Police: Alcohol likely a factor in car that drove off freeway, went airborne
Jackson County deputy facing discipline in shooting retires, investigation closed
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say

Latest News

Local Group Lending A Helping Hand
Local Group Lending A Helping Hand
Saved by Zade.
How one local non-profit is helping Kentucky clean up
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announces that athletic director Dave Brandon...
University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation
Davion T. Davis was charged in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Lansing.
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Monday shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave