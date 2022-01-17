Locals relieved to see Lansing-native rabbi released unharmed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A nearly 11 hour standoff at a synagogue in north Texas came to an end Saturday night.

Though thousands of miles away, friends and family of Lansing native Rabbi Charles Cytron-Walker were on edge. Cytron-Walker is a Lansing native. He went to college at the University of Michigan, and graduated in 1998. Although not in Mid-Michigan anymore, Cytron-Walker had an impact on the community.

President of Congregation Shaarey Zedek Todd Cook telling News 10 it hit closer to home than he expected.

“The waiting to see and the praying that everything comes to a peaceful and safe resolution,” said Cook, “You find out that it’s Charlie’s synagogue is something that is sobering to say the least.”

Rabbi Cytron-Walker played a huge part in diffusing the situation. Mayor Andy Schor feeling relief to hear the news he was let go unharmed.

“Pride that someone that got their start here in Lansing, that grew up here in Lansing was able to be part of this and help diffuse the situation and make sure it turned out well,” said Schor.

Cytron-Walker took to Facebook Sunday morning, thanking everyone who was involved in getting them out safely.

