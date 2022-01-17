Advertisement

Local, national Day of Service events honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Locally, one event will recognize the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Crisis with four members of the Little Rock Nine.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This year people in the community and across the country are heading out for the Day of Service to honor the life and work of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In Washington D.C., a march will be held, calling for change when it comes to voting rights.

Here are some of the things happening here today:

Dr. King’s son, Martin Luther King III, and his family will be leading a march calling for action on federal voting rights legislation. They are looking to congress to pass the Freedom To Vote Act. That would allow same-day voter registration and make election day a holiday.

King’s family and supporters will cross the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, spanning the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C. They will then meet up with those taking part in the MLK Holiday D.C. 16th Annual Peace Walk.

Locally, Monday night in Lansing the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission of mid-Michigan will recognize the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Crisis with four members of the Little Rock Nine.

“We’re going to hear from those individuals, who happened to be age 14, 15,16 at that time, and were going to hear their stories,” said Elaine Hardy, chair of the MLK Commission of mid-Michigan. “But more importantly, what I am hoping is that as a community and as a nation we can commemorate the work that those brave teenagers did. Because if you think about it, they were kids and they volunteered to do something that was extraordinary.”

This annual event in Lansing will be broadcast here on WILX from 7-8 p.m. Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

