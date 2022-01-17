Lansing double-murder suspect Brion Reynolds in custody, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brion Reynolds, a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of two people, is in police custody.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Reynolds turned himself into the Lansing Police Department Monday. Police said he is being held at the Lansing Police Department’s detention facility.

Reynolds is accused of fatally shooting Alexis Brown and Michelle Roper on Sept. 16, 2021. He reportedly wounded a 6-year-old boy during the incident.

A warrant was issued Sept. 20, 2021 for Reynolds on two counts of open murder, three counts of assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges.

A $10,000 reward was offered by the United State Marshalls in October for information that would lead to the Reynolds’ arrest.

Police said Reynolds is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-6847.

