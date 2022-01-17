Advertisement

Lansing double-murder suspect Brion Reynolds in custody, police say

Reynolds expected to be arraigned Tuesday
Brion Reynolds
Brion Reynolds(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brion Reynolds, a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of two people, is in police custody.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Reynolds turned himself into the Lansing Police Department Monday. Police said he is being held at the Lansing Police Department’s detention facility.

Reynolds is accused of fatally shooting Alexis Brown and Michelle Roper on Sept. 16, 2021. He reportedly wounded a 6-year-old boy during the incident.

A warrant was issued Sept. 20, 2021 for Reynolds on two counts of open murder, three counts of assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges.

A $10,000 reward was offered by the United State Marshalls in October for information that would lead to the Reynolds’ arrest.

Police said Reynolds is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-6847.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Davion T. Davis was charged in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Lansing.
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Monday shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announces that athletic director Dave Brandon...
University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
An airboat, crewed by a deputy and two firemen rescued the two men.
2 ice fishermen rescued after being trapped by open water
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say

Latest News

There's a new, non-invasive option for those seeking relief.
Your Health: Eliminating Essential hand tremors
Remembering the 'Little Rock Nine'
Watching Your Wallet: Getting out of debt for the holidays
Your Health: Eliminating Essential Hand Tremors