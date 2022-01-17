Lansing, Albion holding COVID-19 vaccine community clinics

Advertisement

To date, over 6.4 million Michiganders have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) continues to share a weekly list of COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held across the state, including in Lansing.

More clinics are continually being added by MDHHS.

Clinics will be held in Lansing over the next several weeks at the Epicenter of Worship, 571 W. Jolly Rd.

  • Tuesday, Jan. 18
    • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 20
    • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 21
    • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 25
    • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 27
    • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 28
    • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 1
    • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 3
    • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 4
    • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Clinics will also be held at Albion College - Washington Gardner

  • Wednesday, Jan. 19
    • 12 - 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 21
    • 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 24
    • 12 - 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 26
    • 12 - 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 28
    • 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

By sharing community clinic details, MDHHS is working to increase awareness of the opportunities that exist for residents to get the vaccine within their community. Residents can receive either a vaccine or test at the neighborhood testing sites on the list.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus as information around this outbreak is changing rapidly.

